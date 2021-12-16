(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police say they have arrested and charged a Pāhoa man in connection with a 2020 shooting death in Aloha Estates.

From the police department:

Hawai’i Island police have arrested and charged 60-year-old Donald John Needham, of Pahoa, with the 2020 shooting death of his neighbor in Aloha Estates. On Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, after conferring with County Prosecutors, Needham was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in police custody in lieu of $1 million bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow, December 15, in South Hilo District Court. The 34-year-old victim, Andrew Cawley, was initially reported as a missing person on December 28, 2020, after family and friends reported not seeing or hearing from him in several days.