(BIVN) – Several weather advisories were issued for Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted a Flood Watch for the entire island, not including the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, as well as a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores.

A Flood Advisory was also in effect for part of the day, as radar indicated spotty heavy showers falling over leeward and interior Big Island at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest rainfall was observed between Kalaoa and Puʻuanahulu.

From the National Weather Service:

Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions, especially over windward slopes of the Big Island. A passing upper disturbance is expected to produce additional heavy showers and thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding this afternoon and tonight. The highest flood risk will be across windward slopes, though heavy rainfall could effect the entire island.

Forecasters say flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams.

Along east-facing shores, surf could reach heights of 7 to 10 feet.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated the following:

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Beaches may be closed without notice.

There are no beach closures at this time.

The High Surf Advisory will be in effect until Wednesday evening.

Due to the Flood Watch, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated the following:

All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or by foot; turn around don’t drown.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals.

Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

The Flood Watch will remain in effect through late Tuesday night.