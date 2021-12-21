This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 9 New Cases On Big Island, Omicron Spreads
by Big Island Video News
at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The health department reports 9 new cases, 241 active cases, and 6 persons hospitalized on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 707 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 840 cases reported on Monday. There were nine (9) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the twenty-six (26) cases reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 241 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is at 2.7%. There has been a 14-day average of 19 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 647 new cases were identified on Tuesday, there is now a high test positivity rate of 9.0%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with one of those areas (Hilo) showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 67 cases
96740 (Kona) – 41 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases
96749 (Puna) – 16 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 19 cases
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,480,296 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 73.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.0% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 22.6% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has now completed vaccination.
Additional Omicron Cases Found In Hawai‘i
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health:
The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has detected additional COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant bringing the statewide total of Omicron cases to 50. Forty-nine of the 50 cases are on O‘ahu. The source and location of the remaining case is still being investigated. It is reasonable to believe Omicron may be present on the neighbor islands.
Early research shows the Omicron variant spreads more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.
More data are needed to determine whether Omicron infections cause more severe illness than other variants.
COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. The emergence of Omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters. However, more breakthrough cases in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur.
DOH strongly encourages COVID-19 booster shots for everyone eligible.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild symptoms, is asked to stay home from work, school and other activities. They should avoid other people and get tested.
Anyone who is a close contact of a known COVID-19 positive individual should get tested regardless of vaccination status.
DOH advises people to administer home tests before and after travel and before attending gatherings or large events. Home tests are available for purchase at local pharmacies.
