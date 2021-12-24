(BIVN) – There were 1,828 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, up from the 1,511 cases reported on Thursday. There were ninety-one (91) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, up from the sixty-six (66) cases reported the day before. One (1) death with COVID was reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 370 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 4.0%. There has been a 14-day average of 35 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 1,547 new cases were identified on Friday, there is now a high test positivity rate of 11.3%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are seven (7) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with two of those areas (Hilo and Kona) showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 129 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 21 cases

96738 (South Kohala) – 11 cases

96740 (Kona) – 67 cases

96704 (South Kona) – 12 cases

96749 (Puna) – 35 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 18 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,505,606 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 73.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 23.7% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.