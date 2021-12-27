(BIVN) – There were 1,384 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the single-day record of 2,205 cases set on Sunday. Of that number, 1,161 cases were identified on Oʻahu.

There were one 103 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the 118 reported the day before.

100 individuals are hospitalized across Hawaii today with COVID-19, reported Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, who added that 38 out those people are vaccinated. “Was 34 two weeks ago,” Green tweeted.

Hawaiʻi Congressman Kai Kahele is one of the many new cases. “I am vaxxd, boosted & regularly test, yet unfortunately after 2 Rapid & 1 PCR, all tests show I am + with a breakthrough case,” Rep. Kahele announced on social media. “I have mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaxxd & boosted.”

“Stay safe everyone,” Rep. Kahele added.

Health officials are currently monitoring 625 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 7.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 66 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, there is now a high test positivity rate of 13.9%.

“The entire State of Hawaii is experiencing high rates of Coronavirus transmissions and community spread on Hawaii Island is in every community,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Sunday radio message. “Know that when you leave your residence, you may be exposing yourself to Coronavirus.”

“Be reminded that the mandate requiring wearing of face coverings indoors continues along with gatherings of no more than 25 persons indoors and 100 persons out of doors,” county officials said. “Distancing oneself from others outside your family group and staying home when you are sick are necessary to stop the spread.”

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with three of those areas showing over 50 cases. One of those areas, Hilo, has recorded over 200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 233 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 11 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 35 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 15 cases

96740 (Kona) – 97 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 11 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 64 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 30 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

As of December 24, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,510,078 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 73.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 23.9% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.