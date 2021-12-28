(BIVN) – With COVID-19 surging across the State of Hawaiʻi – driven by the Omicron variant – the mayor of Hawaiʻi County is among the newly infected.

Mayor Mitch Roth on Monday announced he has tested positive for coronavirus over the Christmas weekend. From the County:

(Roth) was asymptomatic when he was tested and is currently experiencing mild symptoms related to the virus. The reason for testing was due to a close contact in his immediate household. Mayor Roth is fully vaccinated and received his booster earlier this month. His household is also fully vaccinated. Mayor Roth was set to be out on vacation this week and will remain home to quarantine for ten days, per County, State, and Federal rules.

“With the rise in cases happening across our state and on our island, we all need to do what we can to ensure that we can protect ourselves and those around us,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Getting vaccinated and, most importantly, getting boosted can minimize the chance of severe illness and keep us out of the hospitals. I’m only experiencing minor symptoms because of the vaccines, and I would like to encourage all of you who haven’t gotten yours yet to please go ahead and do so. The virus is spreading at a rampant rate and will take a toll on our medical resources if we don’t all do our part. The power is really in our hands, and we have to take this seriously.”

U.S. Congressman Kai Kahele also recently announced he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Kahele, who tweeted he is “vaxxd, boosted & regularly test”, reported he is experiencing mild symptoms.

The County says it would like to remind residents “to stay home if they’re feeling ill, mask up, distance when possible, and gather outdoors this New Year. All residents who feel sick or are in close contact with a known positive should get tested.”