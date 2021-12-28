(BIVN) – There were 824 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 1,384 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 613 cases were identified on Oʻahu. Maui tallied 107.

There were 50 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the 103 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 650 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 7.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 72 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, there is now a high test positivity rate of 14.3%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now nine (9) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with three of those areas showing over 50 cases. One of those areas, Hilo, has recorded over 200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 245 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 37 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 15 cases

96740 (Kona) – 103 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 11 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 13 cases

96749 (Puna) – 68 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 11 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 29 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

COVID-19 testing is scheduled for Tuesday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Center, from noon to 7 p.m.

As of December 24, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,521,418 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 24.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.