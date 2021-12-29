(BIVN) – There were 1,561 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 824 cases reported on Tuesday. Of that number, 1,322 cases were identified on Oʻahu. Three (3) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

There were 26 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, down from the 50 reported the day before.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green reported 132 are hospitalized today with COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi, up from 112 yesterday. 60 out of those 132 are vaccinated.

Health officials are currently monitoring 666 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 8.5%. There has been a 14-day average of 71 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, there is now a high test positivity rate of 15.3%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now ten (10) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with three of those areas showing over 50 cases. One of those areas, Hilo, has recorded over 200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 253 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 38 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 14 cases

96740 (Kona) – 103 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 11 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 13 cases

96749 (Puna) – 69 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 12 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 32 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense posted on social media that testing will take place today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium and at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion. Both testing events will run from noon to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,529,574 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.6% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 24.7% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.