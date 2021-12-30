(BIVN) – There were 3,484 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, more than double the 1,561 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 242 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island today – another new record – a dramatic increase from the 26 reported the day before.

The previous highest case count on Hawaiʻi island since the pandemic began was 206.

Anticipating today’s high case count, the County of Hawaiʻi issued a news release on Wednesday evening. “Although counts continue to rise, hospitalizations are stable islandwide,” the County wrote. “Currently, 9 COVID patients are hospitalized, with 4 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator. Those numbers are down considerably from the peak of the Delta surge, which had a high of 16 patients in the ICU, 12 on ventilators, and 69 COVID patients hospitalized in a single day. The island is currently 66% fully vaccinated, with 71% of the population initiated.”

“We are seeing the positive effects of the vaccines in full effect,” said Mayor Mitch Roth, who himself tested positive for COVID-19 this week. “Although the rise in numbers is certainly nothing to discount, we are comforted by the community’s response thus far and are confident that folks will continue to do the right thing to keep each other safe. Our administration remains ready to pivot if necessary but has no plans of placing any further restrictions on our residents at this time. Throughout the pandemic, we have worked hard to maintain a balanced approach that considers the working class, the kupuna, and the keiki to find equitable solutions for all. We understand that some folks would like to see fewer restrictions, and others would like to see more, but at this time, we believe that we have figured out what works, and we are committed to sticking to that. We know that we won’t make everyone happy. Still, we will continue to operate with the best interest of the County and its residents in mind as we navigate forward using science, data, and aloha as justification of our actions and policies.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 882 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks has jumped up to 10.9%. There has been a 14-day average of 97 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, there is now a high test positivity rate of 16.3%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now thirteen (13) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with four of those areas showing over 50 cases. One of those areas, Hilo, has recorded over 300 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 323 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 13 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 23 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 17 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 54 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 26 cases

96740 (Kona) – 137 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 14 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 17 cases

96749 (Puna) – 88 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 18 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 41 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense posted on social media that testing will take place today at the following locations:

Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kaʻū at Pahala Community Center from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Kaʻū at Naʻalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,529,980 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.6% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 24.7% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.