(BIVN) – There were 3,290 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the record-high 3,484 cases reported on Thursday. Of that number, 256 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island today – another new record – up from the previous record (242) reported the day before.

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted 139 were hospitalized across Hawaiʻi, with 18 in ICU. “No one in ICU is boosted,” Green noted. Today, five (5) deaths with COVID-19 were reported.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,110 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks has jumped up to 11.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 121 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, there is now a high test positivity rate of 17.4%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now fourteen (14) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with four of those areas showing over 50 cases. One of those areas, Hilo, has recorded over 400 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) –409 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 18 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 17 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 28 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 22 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 68 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 33 cases

96740 (Kona) – 160 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 13 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 19 cases

96772 (Pahala) – 16 cases

96749 (Puna) – 108 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 30 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 50 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense posted on social media that testing will take place today at the following locations:

Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Puna at Pāhoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,536,610 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 25.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.