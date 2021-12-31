The second half of a modular unit is lowered into place by a crane on December 27, 2021. Each unit was constructed of two pieces, which were delivered separately by truck to the Pahoa site. (courtesy HOPE Services)
Senior Affordable Housing Units Move To Pāhoa
by Big Island Video News
PAHOA, Hawaiʻi - HOPE Services says affordable homes have been moved to a permanent site in Pahoa.
Modular home installation at the Sacred Heart Affordable Housing Project in Pahoa, December 27, 2021 (courtesy HOPE Services)
(BIVN) – Modular units are being moved to a permanent site in Pāhoa as part of the Sacred Heart Affordable Housing Project.
HOPE Services says the units – constructed at HPM’s Keʻeau factory – will offer “permanent affordable housing and supportive services for seniors experiencing homelessness in our community.”
In a news release earlier this week, HOPE Services announced that 6 of the 12 homes have already been moved to Pāhoa. The remaining six homes were scheduled to arrive onsite by the end of this week.
From HOPE Services:
The project is being funded by donors, who have provided $2.2 million for the purchase of the property, site work, and construction and installation costs for the dozen units and service center. “We are grateful to our partners and funders who stepped up to bring this project to fruition,” said HOPE Services CEO Brandee Menino. “It was many years in the making and we can’t wait to welcome our kūpuna home.”
Before seniors move in, the homes will be furnished by volunteers and community members who signed up for the “HOPE Home Design Contest,” which will invite the public to view photos, and vote for their favorite designs online. Contestants and supporters include Bay Clinic, HMSA, HFS Federal Credit Union (HFSFCU), Hawai’i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU), Target, Keaukaha Pana’ewa Farmer’s Association, County of Hawai’i Mayor’s Office, Sidney Fuke Planning Consultant, Creative Arts/Aloha Grown, East Hawai’i Catholic Vicariate, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI) Foundation, Huaka Body, and Big Island Substance Abuse Council (BISAC).
Kimo Alameda, CEO of Bay Clinic said, “We are excited to partner with HOPE Services to furnish a home for a kupuna in our community.”
Crews move the modular units onsite, December 27, 2021 (courtesy HOPE Services)
In the news release, HOPE services extended its gratitude to the following partners and funders of this project:
Partners:
Project Manager: Hawaiʻi Island Community Development Corporation
Civil Engineer: EPI – Engineering Partners, Inc.
Licensed Contractor: Ludwig Construction, Inc.
Supplier: HPM Building Supply
Government Partner: County of Hawaiʻi
Funders:
Interfaith Communities in Action
Roman Catholic Church in the State of Hawaiʻi
Hawaiʻi Community Foundation
Friends of Hawaii’s Charities
The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation
Atherton Family Foundation
Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation
Big Island Candies
Anonymous Donor
HOPE Services Hawaiʻi is an affiliate non-profit organization of the Roman Catholic Church in the State of Hawaiʻi, “providing housing-focused services including outreach, emergency shelter and affordable housing in order to make homelessness on Hawaiʻi Island rare, brief and nonrecurring.”
