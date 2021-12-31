(BIVN) – Modular units are being moved to a permanent site in Pāhoa as part of the Sacred Heart Affordable Housing Project.

HOPE Services says the units – constructed at HPM’s Keʻeau factory – will offer “permanent affordable housing and supportive services for seniors experiencing homelessness in our community.”

In a news release earlier this week, HOPE Services announced that 6 of the 12 homes have already been moved to Pāhoa. The remaining six homes were scheduled to arrive onsite by the end of this week.

From HOPE Services:

The project is being funded by donors, who have provided $2.2 million for the purchase of the property, site work, and construction and installation costs for the dozen units and service center. “We are grateful to our partners and funders who stepped up to bring this project to fruition,” said HOPE Services CEO Brandee Menino. “It was many years in the making and we can’t wait to welcome our kūpuna home.” Before seniors move in, the homes will be furnished by volunteers and community members who signed up for the “HOPE Home Design Contest,” which will invite the public to view photos, and vote for their favorite designs online. Contestants and supporters include Bay Clinic, HMSA, HFS Federal Credit Union (HFSFCU), Hawai’i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU), Target, Keaukaha Pana’ewa Farmer’s Association, County of Hawai’i Mayor’s Office, Sidney Fuke Planning Consultant, Creative Arts/Aloha Grown, East Hawai’i Catholic Vicariate, Hawaiian Electric Industries (HEI) Foundation, Huaka Body, and Big Island Substance Abuse Council (BISAC). Kimo Alameda, CEO of Bay Clinic said, “We are excited to partner with HOPE Services to furnish a home for a kupuna in our community.”

In the news release, HOPE services extended its gratitude to the following partners and funders of this project:

Partners:

Project Manager: Hawaiʻi Island Community Development Corporation

Civil Engineer: EPI – Engineering Partners, Inc.

Licensed Contractor: Ludwig Construction, Inc.

Supplier: HPM Building Supply

Government Partner: County of Hawaiʻi

Funders:

Interfaith Communities in Action

Roman Catholic Church in the State of Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Community Foundation

Friends of Hawaii’s Charities

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation

Atherton Family Foundation

Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation

Big Island Candies

Anonymous Donor

HOPE Services Hawaiʻi is an affiliate non-profit organization of the Roman Catholic Church in the State of Hawaiʻi, “providing housing-focused services including outreach, emergency shelter and affordable housing in order to make homelessness on Hawaiʻi Island rare, brief and nonrecurring.”