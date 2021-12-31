(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for East Hawaiʻi, and a Winter Weather Advisory for mountain summits, until noon on Friday.

“At 9:09 a.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain moving over southeast slopes of the Puna District and spilling into the Hilo Districts,” forecasters stated. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour and is expected to persist through the morning.”

Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Orchidlands Estates, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Fern Forest, Eden Roc, Fern Acres, Kurtistown, Ainaloa, Kalapana, Leilani Estates, Nanawale Estates and Hawaiian Beaches, forecasters say.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches – with a chance of freezing rain, or mix of rain and snow – is forecast for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. Travel could be difficult and driving conditions will be hazardous, officials say.