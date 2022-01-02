(BIVN) – There were 3,178 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 2,710 cases reported on Saturday. Of that number, 238 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 195 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,493 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 13.9%. There has been a 14-day average of 152 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 2,495 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 19.1%.

UPDATE – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports nine (9) persons with COVID-19 are hospitalized on the Big Island. County officials say that on Monday, testing will be available in North Kohala at Kamehameha Park from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Waimea District Park beginning at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., and in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic beginning at 12 noon until 7 p.m.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with five of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 500 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 544 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 22 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 16 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 49 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 31 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 100 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 47 cases

96740 (Kona) – 220 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 13 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 15 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 24 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 19 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 152 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 15 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 36 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 85 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726. CORRECTION: The 96777 zip code area of Pāhala has recorded zero (0) cases in the last two weeks.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,536,610 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 25.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.