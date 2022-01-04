(BIVN) – The National Park Service reports a 75-year-old Hilo man died after falling from a closed area within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park late Sunday night.

From the NPS:

Family members reported the man missing from within the park around 12:15 a.m. on Monday. After searching for the man in the darkness, National Park Service rangers and Hawaiʻi County firefighters located the man’s body about 100 feet below the crater rim, west of the Uēkahuna viewing area at the summit of Kīlauea volcano. Park rangers, assisted by helicopter, recovered the body around 8 a.m.

The eruption of Kilauea paused earlier in the day on Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, the pause in eruptive activity continues.

NPS officials say the identification of the man is pending further notification of family. “An investigation is underway and no additional details are currently available,” the National Park Service said.