(BIVN) – There were 2,611 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 1,592 cases reported on Tuesday. Of that number, 156 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 120 reported the day before.

201 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, reported Lieutenant Governor Josh Green on Wednesday. 81 of those hospitalized are vaccinated. 169 are on Oʻahu, Green says.

Hawaiʻi County says 19 are hospitalized with COVID-19 today on the Big Island.

“Know that Coronavirus is being transmitted throughout our community and we must slow the spread,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Wednesday radio message. “Do your part, make it your kuleana to protect our Ohana and follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, distancing, disinfecting your hands, limiting and avoiding gatherings, and staying home; especially when sick. If you feel sick or believe you may have been exposed to a positive case, please get tested.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 2,053 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 15.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 216 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 1,934 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 20.2%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now nineteen (19) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with eight (8) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 700 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 767 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 14 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 26 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 23 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 54 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 45 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 12 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 126 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 58 cases

96740 (Kona) – 291 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 16 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 20 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 28 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 20 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 12 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 219 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 21 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 59 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 125 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic and in Kona at the Old Kona Airport, both from 12 noon until 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,564,038 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 26.3% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.