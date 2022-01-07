Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 286 New Cases On Big Island

HAWAIʻI - A high number of new cases continue to be recorded in the State of Hawaiʻi, with another 3,586 identified today.

(BIVN) – There were 3,586 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the record 4,789 cases reported on Thursday. Of that number, 286 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the record 508 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 2,698 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks has jumped up to 20.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 255 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 2,387 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 23.9%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty (20) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with nine (9) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 900 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 953 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 15 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 41 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 34 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 13 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 71 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 59 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 12 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 161 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 86 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 420 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 29 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 26 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 41 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 24 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 16 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 277 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 42 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 77 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 167 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

  • Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
  • Puna at Pāhoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,581,609 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.