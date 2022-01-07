This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 286 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - A high number of new cases continue to be recorded in the State of Hawaiʻi, with another 3,586 identified today.
(BIVN) – There were 3,586 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the record 4,789 cases reported on Thursday. Of that number, 286 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the record 508 reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 2,698 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks has jumped up to 20.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 255 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 2,387 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 23.9%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty (20) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with nine (9) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 900 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 953 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 15 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 41 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 34 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 13 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 71 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 59 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 12 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 161 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 86 cases
96740 (Kona) – 420 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 29 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 26 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 41 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 24 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 16 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 277 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 42 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 77 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 167 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Puna at Pāhoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,581,609 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.
