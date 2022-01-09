(BIVN) – There were 4,578 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 4,204 cases reported on Saturday. Of that number, 364 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 408 reported the day before. Three (3) new deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted: “Today in Hawaii 278 hospitalized with COVID (all primary), 28 in ICU.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,256 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 20.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 290 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 3,212 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 22.1%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,060 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 16 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 18 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 88 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 66 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 16 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 186 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 113 cases

96740 (Kona) – 565 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 41 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 48 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 63 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 18 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 15 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 333 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 52 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 89 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 205 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,581,609 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.