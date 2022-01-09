Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 364 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - It was another day of over 4 thousand new cases of COVID-19 across Hawai'i on Sunday.

(BIVN) – There were 4,578 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 4,204 cases reported on Saturday. Of that number, 364 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 408 reported the day before. Three (3) new deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted: “Today in Hawaii 278 hospitalized with COVID (all primary), 28 in ICU.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,256 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 20.2%. There has been a 14-day average of 290 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 3,212 new cases were reported today, there is a high test positivity rate of 22.1%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 1,060 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 16 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 18 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 88 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 66 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 16 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 186 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 113 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 565 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 41 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 48 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 63 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 18 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 15 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 333 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 52 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 89 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 205 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,581,609 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.3% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.0% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.