This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 348 New Cases On Big Island
Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There are 291 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the State of Hawaiʻi today, with 29 of those in the ICU.
(BIVN) – There were 3,875 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 4,578 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 348 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 364 reported the day before.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green today tweeted that there are 291 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi, with 115 of those vaccinated. Six (6) of the hospitalized are keiki. 29 are in the ICU.
Health officials are currently monitoring 3,533 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 20.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 304 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,100 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,124 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 21 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 49 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 23 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 98 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 61 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 18 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 203 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 120 cases
96740 (Kona) – 625 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 45 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 56 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 70 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 18 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 349 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 55 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 92 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 257 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Hilo at the Francis Wong Baseball Stadium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
Waimea at the Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,600,110 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.9% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.
