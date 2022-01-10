(BIVN) – There were 3,875 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 4,578 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 348 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 364 reported the day before.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green today tweeted that there are 291 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi, with 115 of those vaccinated. Six (6) of the hospitalized are keiki. 29 are in the ICU.

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,533 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 20.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 304 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,100 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,124 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 21 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 49 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 23 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 98 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 61 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 18 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 203 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 120 cases

96740 (Kona) – 625 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 45 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 56 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 70 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 18 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 349 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 55 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 92 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 257 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

Hilo at the Francis Wong Baseball Stadium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Waimea at the Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,600,110 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.9% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.