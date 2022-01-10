Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 348 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There are 291 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the State of Hawaiʻi today, with 29 of those in the ICU.

(BIVN) – There were 3,875 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 4,578 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 348 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 364 reported the day before.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green today tweeted that there are 291 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi, with 115 of those vaccinated. Six (6) of the hospitalized are keiki. 29 are in the ICU.

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,533 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 20.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 304 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,100 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 1,124 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 21 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 49 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 23 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 98 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 61 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 18 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 203 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 120 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 625 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 45 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 56 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 70 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 18 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 349 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 55 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 92 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 257 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

  • Hilo at the Francis Wong Baseball Stadium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
  • Waimea at the Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,600,110 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 27.9% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.