(BIVN) – There were 2,929 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 3,875 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 208 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 348 reported the day before.

UPDATE – (11:40 a.m.) – Today, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted that there are 325 hospitalized for COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi. 133 of those 325 are vaccinated, and 33 are in the ICU, he added.

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,688 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 19.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 319 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,100 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,155 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 23 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 43 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 23 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 108 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 59 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 18 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 221 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 122 cases

96740 (Kona) – 651 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 46 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 57 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 70 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 18 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 370 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 54 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 107 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 264 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Center from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,609,409 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.6% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 28.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.

