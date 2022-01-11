This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 208 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawai‘i health department has also updated interim COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance for schools.
(BIVN) – There were 2,929 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 3,875 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 208 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 348 reported the day before.
UPDATE – (11:40 a.m.) – Today, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted that there are 325 hospitalized for COVID-19 in Hawaiʻi. 133 of those 325 are vaccinated, and 33 are in the ICU, he added.
Health officials are currently monitoring 3,688 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 19.6%. There has been a 14-day average of 319 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,100 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,155 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 23 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 43 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 23 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 108 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 59 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 18 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 221 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 122 cases
96740 (Kona) – 651 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 46 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 57 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 70 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 18 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 370 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 54 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 107 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 264 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Center from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,609,409 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.6% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 28.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has now completed vaccination.
Isolation and quarantine times for students and staff who meet certain conditions have been reduced to 5 days.
ISOLATION
Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms should isolate for five days regardless of their vaccination status. They can return to school when all the following conditions are met:
1.) Five full days have passed since symptoms first appeared or since test was conducted.
2.) No fever for 24 hours.
3.) Symptoms have improved.
QUARANTINE
Students and staff who have been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19 should quarantine for five days after last contact if:
1.) They have not completed their primary vaccine series (2 shots Pfizer or Moderna, 1 shot J&J).
2.) They are 18 or older and have completed their primary vaccine series but have not received a recommended booster when eligible.
3.) Students and staff should get tested on day five of quarantine, even if they do not have symptoms.
Students and staff are not required to quarantine if:
1.) They are ages 5-17 and have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines (2 shots Pfizer or Moderna).
2.) They are 18 and older and have received all recommended vaccine doses including boosters.
“School have the tools they need to help keep students safe from COVID-19. Vaccines, boosters, masks, and cohorting all contribute to a safe environment,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.
“The reduced isolation and quarantine guidance supports our efforts to continue to prioritize in-person learning while upholding safety protocols in our schools,” interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “The revisions also recognize the protection that vaccinations provide for staff and students, and the added protection boosters provide for eligible staff. More than 90% of HIDOE employees are vaccinated and we continue to support efforts to make vaccinations accessible in our schools along with COVID testing opportunities.”
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear well-fitting masks in all indoor settings and in outdoor settings where crowding may occur. Masks may be removed when actively eating and drinking and during nap time for young children.
Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate immediately and get tested.
DOH will continue to update guidance based on best practices and the latest scientific information.
Interim K-12 school guidance
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: