(BIVN) – There were 3,392 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, down from the 3,512 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 162 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 290 reported the day before. Four (4) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted today that there are 352 hospitalized with COVID-19 across Hawaiʻi. Of those, 140 are vaccinated, and 37 are in the ICU – which Green says is about half of the rate seen during the Delta variant wave. No one in the ICU is boosted, the Lt. Governor said.

The County of Hawaiʻi says 40 are hospitalized on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,780 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 19.0%. There has been a 14-day average of 274 new cases per day on the Big Island.

“Please do your part,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Thursday radio message. “Make it your responsibility to protect your community from coronavirus, and follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, distancing, disinfecting your hands, limiting and avoiding gatherings, and staying home, especially when sick.”

“If you feel sick or believe you may have been exposed to a positive case, please get tested,” civil defense added.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,100 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,139 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 27 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 49 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 47 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 26 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 95 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 58 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 20 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 222 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 122 cases

96740 (Kona) – 724 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 52 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 70 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 74 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 30 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 23 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 382 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 51 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 108 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 274 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kona at Aloha Urgent Care from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,626,204 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.2% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.