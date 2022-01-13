This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 162 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 162 new cases, 3,780 active cases, and 40 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 3,392 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, down from the 3,512 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 162 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 290 reported the day before. Four (4) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted today that there are 352 hospitalized with COVID-19 across Hawaiʻi. Of those, 140 are vaccinated, and 37 are in the ICU – which Green says is about half of the rate seen during the Delta variant wave. No one in the ICU is boosted, the Lt. Governor said.
The County of Hawaiʻi says 40 are hospitalized on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 3,780 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 19.0%. There has been a 14-day average of 274 new cases per day on the Big Island.
“Please do your part,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Thursday radio message. “Make it your responsibility to protect your community from coronavirus, and follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, distancing, disinfecting your hands, limiting and avoiding gatherings, and staying home, especially when sick.”
“If you feel sick or believe you may have been exposed to a positive case, please get tested,” civil defense added.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,100 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,139 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 27 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 49 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 47 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 26 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 95 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 58 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 20 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 222 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 122 cases
96740 (Kona) – 724 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 52 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 70 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 74 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 30 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 23 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 382 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 51 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 108 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 274 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kona at Aloha Urgent Care from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,626,204 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.2% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 162 new cases, 3,780 active cases, and 40 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 3,392 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, down from the 3,512 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 162 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 290 reported the day before. Four (4) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green tweeted today that there are 352 hospitalized with COVID-19 across Hawaiʻi. Of those, 140 are vaccinated, and 37 are in the ICU – which Green says is about half of the rate seen during the Delta variant wave. No one in the ICU is boosted, the Lt. Governor said.
The County of Hawaiʻi says 40 are hospitalized on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 3,780 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 19.0%. There has been a 14-day average of 274 new cases per day on the Big Island.
“Please do your part,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Thursday radio message. “Make it your responsibility to protect your community from coronavirus, and follow the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, distancing, disinfecting your hands, limiting and avoiding gatherings, and staying home, especially when sick.”
“If you feel sick or believe you may have been exposed to a positive case, please get tested,” civil defense added.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,100 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,626,204 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.2% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.