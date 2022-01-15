This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: Record 720 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News


HAWAIʻI - On Saturday, the highest number of new cases in the State (5,977) and County of Hawaiʻi (720) were reported since the start of the COVID pandemic.
(BIVN) – There were 5,977 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, a big jump up from the 3,099 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, a record 720 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, over seven times the 97 cases reported the day before. Six (6) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 4,162 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 18.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 297 new cases per day on the Big Island.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fourteen (14) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,251 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 41 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 50 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 31 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 107 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 59 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 30 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 253 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 132 cases
96740 (Kona) – 775 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 53 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 76 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 79 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 17 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 34 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 29 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 25 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 451 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 65 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 136 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 327 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:
Hilo at the Afook-Chnen Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Waimea at Waimea District Park from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,630,811 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
