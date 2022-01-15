Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: Record 720 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI - On Saturday, the highest number of new cases in the State (5,977) and County of Hawaiʻi (720) were reported since the start of the COVID pandemic.

(BIVN) – There were 5,977 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, a big jump up from the 3,099 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, a record 720 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, over seven times the 97 cases reported the day before. Six (6) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 4,162 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 18.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 297 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fourteen (14) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 1,251 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 41 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 50 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 31 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 107 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 59 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 30 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 253 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 132 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 775 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 53 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 76 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 79 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 17 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 34 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 29 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 25 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 451 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 65 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 136 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 327 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

  • Hilo at the Afook-Chnen Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Waimea at Waimea District Park from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,630,811 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.