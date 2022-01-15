(BIVN) – There were 5,977 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, a big jump up from the 3,099 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, a record 720 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, over seven times the 97 cases reported the day before. Six (6) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 4,162 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is 18.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 297 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fourteen (14) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,200 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,251 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 41 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 50 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 31 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 107 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 59 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 30 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 253 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 132 cases

96740 (Kona) – 775 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 53 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 76 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 79 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 17 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 34 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 29 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 25 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 451 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 65 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 136 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 327 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

Hilo at the Afook-Chnen Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waimea at Waimea District Park from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,630,811 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 80.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 29.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.