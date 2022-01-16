(BIVN) – There were 3,878 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down from the record 5,977 cases reported on Saturday. Of that number, 585 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the record 720 cases reported the day before. Three (3) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

As of a Saturday, 42 persons were hospitalized on the Big Island, according to an update from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health cast doubt on the accuracy of its own reported numbers on Saturday, when it issued a news release saying its “systems have not been able to process the large volume of positive and negative cases in recent days,” and that a result, “thousands of cases, both positive and negative, have not been reported.”

The DOH says it will suspend the processing of negative cases, which will will allow for accurate positive case counts. However, that means the positivity rates will no longer be reported. The full news release is posted below.

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,657 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. UPDATE: Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says that number is 4,449 active cases.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days. These numbers may be impacted by the recent issues reported by the hralth department.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,086 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 27 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 47 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 44 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 26 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 91 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 54 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 20 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 219 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 114 cases

96740 (Kona) – 704 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 51 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 66 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 72 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 23 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 19 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 378 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 53 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 110 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 275 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

DOH Message On Case Counts

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: