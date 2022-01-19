(BIVN) – There were 3,929 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 6,252 cases reported on Tuesday. Of that number, 240 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the record 834 cases reported the day before.

Hospitalizations with COVID-19 have decreased slightly over the last few days. On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the number is 39.

“Positive cases continue to be elevated,” the civil defense message stated. “Please protect yourself, your family, and your community from coronavirus by following the preventive measures of wearing face coverings, distancing, disinfecting your hands, limiting and avoiding gatherings, staying home, especially when sick, and vaccinating.”



“The rampant surge of the Omicron variant has proven COVID-19 is not going away any time soon,” said U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, who today outlined 10 steps he says Hawaiʻi should take to deal with the evolving pandemic. “We must implement immediate solutions as well as prepare contingency plans for future mutations of the coronavirus and other novel viruses, otherwise we will be in a perpetual state of emergency. Failure to immediately implement an enduring, multi-year statewide plan will result in more residents experiencing infection and mortality. Health inequities will widen especially in our Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities and billions will be lost from our state’s economy.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 5,163 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 398 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with sixteen (16) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,404 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 50 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 69 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 58 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 34 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 132 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 92 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 42 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 360 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 164 cases

96740 (Kona) – 1,056 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 66 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 122 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 129 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 34 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 56 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 41 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 36 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 543 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 55 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 145 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 367 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that testing will be available today at the following locations:

Hilo at the Afook-Chnen Civic Center from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,659,585 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.2% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 30.7% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.

FEMA Obligates $47.9 Million To Hire 955 Nurses In Hawaiʻi

