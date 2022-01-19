(BIVN) – After a pause in activity that lasted for multiple days, the summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano resumed at approximately 10:45 a.m. HST on Tuesday, January 18.

The activity continues the on-again-off again eruptive pattern within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. All lava activity is confined to the crater, and scientists say there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Wednesday: