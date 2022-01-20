(BIVN) – The USGS has posted a new video as a part of its Volcano Awareness Month series, detailing the ongoing Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recovery following the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea.

From the USGS:

Communities on the Island of Hawai‘i continue to recover from Kīlauea’s 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption and summit collapse as does the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO). During the events of 2018, HVO instruments were lost, monitoring infrastructure was impacted, and HVO staff had to evacuate the observatory, which was damaged beyond repair. The USGS received funding through the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (H.R. 2157) to support recovery and rebuilding activities in the wake of 2018. Join USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Deputy Scientist-in-Charge David Phillips as he discusses the three main activities funded during this Volcano Awareness Month 2022 presentation: bolstering volcano monitoring and eruption response capabilities, conducting scientific investigations, and building new HVO facilities.