(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores in the State of Hawaiʻi has been expanded to include West Hawaiʻi.

Forecasters said:

The current west-northwest swell will continue to build down the island chain, and peak Saturday morning, then gradually diminish through the second half of the weekend. The warning has been expanded to include the west facings shores of the Big Island and extended for all areas through Sunday 6am HST.

Surf is expected to build to 30 to 40 feet along north facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Molokai, and Maui. Waves will not be as high in Kona, where surf is forecast to reach up to 8 to 12 feet.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said the following:

Beaches may close without notice.

Owners of shoreline property and boat owners that could be impacted, please take this time to secure your property.

You will be updated with any changes that affects your safety, officials say.