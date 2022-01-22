(BIVN) – There were 3,955 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 4,473 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, 484 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 507 cases reported the day before.

On Saturday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 44 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 5,536 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 464 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with sixteen (16) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days. NOTE: These numbers have not been updated as of 2 p.m. on Saturday.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,467 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 56 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 63 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 50 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 32 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 144 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 100 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 42 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 395 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 187 cases

96740 (Kona) – 1,127 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 68 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 149 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 137 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 37 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 59 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 41 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 40 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 571 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 52 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 152 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 403 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,672,297 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 31.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.