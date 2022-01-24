(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano appeared greatly diminished as of Monday morning.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that there has been only intermittent lava activity today, confined to a small pond north of the west vent cone in Halemaʻumaʻu. There has been several hours between short-lived periods of new lava input since Sunday afternoon. Scientists say there are no indications of activity migrating elsewhere on Kīlauea.

The inflation that started just before Sunday continued until this morning around 3 a.m. HST, scientists say, and summit tiltmeters have recorded deflation since that time. “Volcanic tremor associated with the eruption—as recorded by nearby seismometers—is steady and low, although still above pre-eruption background values,” USGS said.

The current USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea remains at WATCH.