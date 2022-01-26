ABOVE PHOTO: Fish in a net. Credit: Trond Larsen/ Conservation International

(BIVN) – The life cycles of ocean fishes off Hawaiʻi Island have been documented for the first time, showing the journey from “spawning to a consumer’s dinner plate”, according to the University of Hawaiʻi.

A new study, led by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers, is said to provide “unprecedented” insights into the natural and commercial flow of fish, as well as the management and conservation of the surrounding waters.

“We believe that Fish Flow analyses will promote sustainable fisheries management and marine conservation efforts, and may foster public knowledge, wise seafood choices, and appreciation of social-ecological interconnections involving fisheries,” said Mark Hixon in a UH news release. Hixon is the lead author of the study and professor and Hsiao Endowed Chair of Marine Biology at the UH Mānoa School of Life Sciences.

ABOVE PHOTO: Fish in the Coral Sea. Credit: Shawn Heinrichs/ Conservation International. Researchers say most ocean species that are exploited by humans live in “stocks,” or groups of isolated local populations, which have proven difficult to delineate and study.

From the Universty of Hawaiʻi:

Hawaiʻi Island Fish Flow map Hixon and co-authors from the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) and Conservation International combined their expertise and applied recent breakthroughs in their respective fields to develop the first Fish Flow map on Hawai‘i Island. Their findings indicate that the northern and southern portions of the island are intricately linked by larval dispersal and catch distribution, a discovery that highlights the importance of an inclusive approach to management and conservation of coral reefs in the region. “From a fisheries management perspective, our work shows that the resource base for these fisheries is vital for the food security of local communities, which further emphasizes the importance of community-based fishery management,” said Jack Kittinger, study co-author and director of Conservation International Hawaiʻi.