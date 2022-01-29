(BIVN) – There were 1,860 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 1,907 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, 293 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 232 cases reported the day before.

On Saturday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 42 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 5,099 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 252 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fourteen (14) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 1,326 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 40 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 54 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 30 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 181 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 141 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 50 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 377 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 172 cases

96740 (Kona) – 1,037 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 82 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 141 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 139 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 41 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 47 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 41 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 36 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 464 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 47 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 104 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 347 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,706,023 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 34.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.