This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 293 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports reports 293 new cases, 5,099 active cases, and 42 persons hospitalized.
(BIVN) – There were 1,860 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 1,907 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, 293 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 232 cases reported the day before.
On Saturday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 42 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 5,099 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 252 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fourteen (14) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,326 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 40 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 54 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 30 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 181 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 141 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 50 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 377 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 172 cases
96740 (Kona) – 1,037 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 82 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 141 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 139 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 41 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 47 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 41 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 36 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 464 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 47 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 104 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 347 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,706,023 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 34.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.
