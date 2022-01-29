Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 293 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports reports 293 new cases, 5,099 active cases, and 42 persons hospitalized.

(BIVN) – There were 1,860 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 1,907 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, 293 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 232 cases reported the day before.

On Saturday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 42 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 5,099 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 252 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with fourteen (14) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 1,326 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 40 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 51 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 54 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 30 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 181 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 141 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 50 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 377 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 172 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 1,037 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 82 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 141 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 139 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 41 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 47 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 41 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 36 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 464 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 47 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 104 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 347 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,706,023 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 34.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.