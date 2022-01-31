Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 159 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports reports 159 new cases on the Big Island, part of the 1,513 cases identified statewide.

(BIVN) – There were 1,513 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 2,741 cases reported on Sunday. Of that number, 159 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 394 cases reported the day before.

On Sunday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 42 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 4,757 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 236 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with thirteen (13) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 1,258 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 29 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 48 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 52 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 29 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 183 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 122 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 41 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 345 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 162 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 940 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 78 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 134 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 130 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 40 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 47 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 38 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 36 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 420 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 43 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 100 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 347 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi said community testing is scheduled for Monday (January 31) at the following locations:

  • North Kohala at Kamehameha Park from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Waimea at Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,714,572 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.9% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 34.5% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.