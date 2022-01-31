(BIVN) – The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee for Hawaiʻi island is stepping down.

OHA Trustee Keola Lindsey has announced that he is vacating his position effective Tuesday, February 1. The OHA Board of Trustees received a letter of resignation from Lindsey which stated that “he is leaving his position to focus on the well-being of his ʻohana.”

“My colleagues and I offer our heartfelt mahalo to Trustee Lindsey for his service to the lāhui and we wish nothing but the best for him and his ‘ohana,” said OHA Board Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey.

From the Office of Hawaiian Affairs: