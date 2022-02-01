This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 140 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 140 new cases on the Big Island, part of the 1,068 cases identified statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 1,068 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 1,513 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 140 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 159 cases reported the day before.
On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 36 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 4,231 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 242 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available at the county-level, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts. However, an “interim method” is being used to calculate the test positivity rate for the entire state, which is now at 12.5%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,216 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 26 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 47 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 46 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 28 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 167 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 112 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 36 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 274 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 138 cases
96740 (Kona) – 772 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 71 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 102 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 101 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 35 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 37 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 37 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 32 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 376 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 40 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 99 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 327 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi said community testing is scheduled for today in Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,722,436 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 34.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Department of Health reports 140 new cases on the Big Island, part of the 1,068 cases identified statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 1,068 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 1,513 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 140 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 159 cases reported the day before.
On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 36 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 4,231 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 242 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available at the county-level, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts. However, an “interim method” is being used to calculate the test positivity rate for the entire state, which is now at 12.5%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi said community testing is scheduled for today in Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,722,436 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 34.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.