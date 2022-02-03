(BIVN) – There were 1,532 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 1,177 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 205 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 74 cases reported the day before.

On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 29 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,628 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 201 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available at the county-level, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts. However, an “interim method” is being used to calculate the test positivity rate for the entire state, which is now at 10.9%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 900 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 971 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 21 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 44 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 43 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 27 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 155 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 106 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 40 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 241 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 131 cases

96740 (Kona) – 655 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 66 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 81 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 87 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 33 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 40 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 34 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 30 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 310 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 37 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 91 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 283 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,730,356 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.2% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.