(BIVN) – Kawehi Inaba has been named as the new Executive Director for Laʻiʻōpua 2020, the Kealakehe-based non-profit organization.

From a news release:

Inaba, who has worked with L2020 (Laʻiʻōpua 2020) for more than 18 months, is a resident of the ahupua`a of Kohanaiki in Kona. An experienced entrepreneur and business owner, Ms. Inaba founded and operated Mokulele Airlines, which was recognized by OHA in 2003 as the Native Hawaiian Business of the Year, in addition to other accolades nationwide. After selling Mokulele, she created Kūpaʻa Business Planners, a firm offering strategic business planning and marketing, and served as the Director of the County Department of Research and Development under the Billy Kenoi administration.

As Executive Director, Inaba will work with L2020’s Board of Directors to ensure the organization’s mission and goals are met. She will oversee the operations, programs, and projects of the organization, including Ululoa Hale, its membership-based coworking center, the building of a community waʻa, the establishment of a community programs centered on the canoe, youth and cultural programs to benefit Native Hawaiians as well as the broader community.