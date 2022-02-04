Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 186 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 186 new cases on the Big Island, part of the 1,192 identified statewide.

(BIVN) – There were 1,192 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 1,532 cases reported on Thursday. Of that number, 186 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 205 cases reported the day before.

On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 29 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 3,358 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 193 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available at the county-level, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts. However, an “interim method” is being used to calculate the test positivity rate for the entire state, which is now at 10.3%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 900 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 907 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 22 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 41 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 42 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 29 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 149 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 102 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 43 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 215 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 117 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 588 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 61 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 71 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 75 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 30 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 38 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 31 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 28 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 293 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 40 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 89 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 265 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Friday) at the following locations:

  • North Kona at Old Kona Airport pavilion from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
  • Puna at Pāhoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,734,242 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.2% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.3% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.