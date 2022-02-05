(BIVN) – As of Saturday morning, the four-month eruption of Kilauea volcano continued at the summit. “Effusion of lava from the western vent within Halemaʻumaʻu crater has continued with slight fluctuations over the past 24 hours,” the latest update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, USGS HVO scientists and affiliates examine the latest activity, and how it affects the glow seen from the Kilauea summit crater.

Kīlauea’s summit glow comes and goes frequently these days. This is due to a pattern of pauses in lava lake activity within Halema‘uma‘u crater over the last two and a half months. Cycles last several days to a week and consist of a couple days of visible lava lake activity, followed by one to three days without lava. HVO is monitoring four main data streams to help us understand why Kīlauea is exhibiting this behavior. Tilt data records ground deformation of the volcano and is thought to reflect the pressurization level of Kīlauea’s shallow summit magma chamber. Kīlauea’s summit region has remained relatively flat since mid-October, but superimposed on the flat signal are small, pronounced deflation/inflation events. This is the first monitoring signal to show change when the cycle is beginning. On November 7, 2021, Kīlauea summit tilt started showing larger deflation-inflation events (DI) than were seen in the previous month. At the bottom of each of these deflation cycles the lava drained from the vent and active lava lake, though it occasionally bubbled within an embayment immediately north of the west vent in Halema‘uma‘u. But lava is not gone for good when this happens, nor has it gone far. It sits just below the surface, far enough out of sight that the glow disappears, but close enough to reemerge at the end of the cycle. The tilt needs to “recover” the amount of deflation that stopped the glow (plus a little extra). Magma builds up pressure to reestablish the pathway to the surface and reappears near the top of the inflation cycle. Volcanic tremor, measured by seismometers, provides another set of clues. At the start of the deflationary trend the seismic tremor drops abruptly to very low levels. Tremor indicates that magma and gas are moving at very shallow levels in the volcano. When that signal dies off, we can infer that the magma is no longer trying to erupt. Tremor does not restart until near the top of the inflationary cycle, but once it does, lava reappears inside the west vent within 10 to 30 minutes.