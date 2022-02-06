This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 155 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 155 new cases, 2,862 active cases, and 37 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 916 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down from the 1,278 cases reported on Saturday. Of that number, 155 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 192 cases reported the day before.
On Sunday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 37 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.
Health officials are currently monitoring 2,862 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 152 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available at the county-level, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts. However, an “interim method” is being used to calculate the test positivity rate for the entire state, which is now at 9.1%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 700 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 767 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 17 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 38 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 27 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 128 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 85 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 39 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 188 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 103 cases
96740 (Kona) – 506 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 53 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 63 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 62 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 27 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 39 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 21 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 25 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 262 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 35 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 90 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 226 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
On Sunday, the County of Hawaiʻi said the next community testing is scheduled for tomorrow (Monday) at the following locations:
North Kohala at Hisaoka Gym from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
South Kohala at Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,734,242 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.2% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.3% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
