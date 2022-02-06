(BIVN) – There were 916 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down from the 1,278 cases reported on Saturday. Of that number, 155 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 192 cases reported the day before.

On Sunday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 37 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 2,862 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 152 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available at the county-level, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts. However, an “interim method” is being used to calculate the test positivity rate for the entire state, which is now at 9.1%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 700 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 767 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 17 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 38 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 27 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 128 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 85 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 39 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 188 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 103 cases

96740 (Kona) – 506 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 53 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 63 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 62 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 27 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 39 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 21 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 25 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 262 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 35 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 90 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 226 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

On Sunday, the County of Hawaiʻi said the next community testing is scheduled for tomorrow (Monday) at the following locations:

North Kohala at Hisaoka Gym from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

South Kohala at Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,734,242 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.2% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.3% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.