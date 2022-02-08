This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 72 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 72 new cases, 2,687 active cases, and 32 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 533 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 833 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 72 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 125 cases reported the day before.
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 32 persons are hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down from the 37 reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 2,687 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 138 new cases per day on the Big Island. The average test positivity rate over the last two weeks is once again being provided for the county-level; today’s number is at 12.0% for Hawaiʻi County.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 700 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 721 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 17 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 38 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 24 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 122 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 71 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 36 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 168 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 99 cases
96740 (Kona) – 485 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 53 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 64 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 60 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 25 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 34 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 16 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 23 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 234 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 32 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 96 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 222 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi said community testing is scheduled for today (Tuesday) in Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,747,396 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
Governor Says Boosters Will Not Be Added to Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Requirements
From the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday:
Gov. David Ige announced that the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program will remain unchanged at this time, and booster shots will not be required for “up-to-date” vaccination status for individuals traveling to Hawai‘i.
“In making this decision, we considered declining COVID-19 case counts in Hawai‘i, the continental U.S. and Europe. Hospitalizations have also dropped. In addition, we looked at Hawaiʻi’s robust vaccination rates and the continued push by businesses and organizations to get their employees vaccinated and boosted for the safety of their families and the community,” said Gov. Ige. “At this time, we will also maintain the indoor mask mandate and other rules that have helped us manage this pandemic while reopening the economy.”
“While booster shots are not required for the Safe Travels program right now, they continue to be very effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Libby Char, director, Department of Health. “New research shows a third shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is 90 to 94 percent effective in keeping people out of the hospital. Omicron case counts are dropping but we don’t know if or when we may see another surge in cases of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and boosted now will help to prevent you from becoming seriously ill. The Department of Health recommends you get vaccinated and get boosted today!”
Incident Commander for COVID-19 Response Gen. Kenneth S. Hara said the decision not to include booster shots in Safe Travels requirements was a collaborative one.
“We made this decision in close coordination with the four county mayors, the Department of Health, and in collaboration with Hawai‘i’s travel, hotel, tourism, transportation, retail and restaurant industries,” said Gen. Hara. “I am exceptionally pleased that case counts, and hospitalizations are trending downward and am hopeful that conditions continue to improve so that the state can eventually end Safe Travels and all COVID-19 related restrictions.”
While the visitor industry’s concerns were noted and considered, Gov. Ige approved this course of action based on his assessment of the health and safety of Hawaiʻi’s residents, and continued efforts by the community to get residents and visitors vaccinated and boosted.
“While booster shots are not required to travel, we encourage visitors to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, wear their masks, and travel responsibly throughout our islands for the health and safety of our communities,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “Many of Hawai‘i’s businesses and visitor industry partners continue to work diligently to get their employees vaccinated and boosted to ensure that we can continue to keep Hawai‘i safe and to be great hosts to our visitors. We appreciate everyone taking personal responsibility to mālama (care for) ourselves and each other.”
Safe Travels Hawai‘i will remain in place at this time, requiring passengers arriving in Hawai‘i to show proof of their vaccination status in order to bypass testing or quarantine requirements.
The Safe Travels program will be prepared to quickly implement policies as necessary, to protect the health and safety of residents and visitors.
The Department of Health is currently working on criteria and conditions that would allow the state to eventually end Safe Travels Hawaiʻi. Until that time, the state is using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to support the program.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 72 new cases, 2,687 active cases, and 32 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 533 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 833 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 72 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 125 cases reported the day before.
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 32 persons are hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down from the 37 reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 2,687 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 138 new cases per day on the Big Island. The average test positivity rate over the last two weeks is once again being provided for the county-level; today’s number is at 12.0% for Hawaiʻi County.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 700 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi said community testing is scheduled for today (Tuesday) in Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,747,396 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
Governor Says Boosters Will Not Be Added to Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Requirements
From the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday: