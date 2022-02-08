(BIVN) – There were 533 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 833 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 72 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 125 cases reported the day before.

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 32 persons are hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down from the 37 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 2,687 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 138 new cases per day on the Big Island. The average test positivity rate over the last two weeks is once again being provided for the county-level; today’s number is at 12.0% for Hawaiʻi County.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 700 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 721 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 17 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 38 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 38 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 24 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 122 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 71 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 36 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 168 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 99 cases

96740 (Kona) – 485 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 53 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 64 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 60 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 25 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 34 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 16 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 23 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 234 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 32 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 96 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 222 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi said community testing is scheduled for today (Tuesday) in Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,747,396 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.4% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.

Governor Says Boosters Will Not Be Added to Safe Travels Hawaiʻi Requirements

From the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday: