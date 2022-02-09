Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 54 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 54 new cases, 2,518 active cases, and 33 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.

(BIVN) – There were 519 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 533 cases reported on Tuesday. Of that number, 54 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 72 cases reported the day before.

On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 33 persons are hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 2,518 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 127 new cases per day on the Big Island. The average test positivity rate over the last two weeks is once again being provided for the county-level; today’s number is at 11.4% for Hawaiʻi County.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with eleven (11) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 600 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 667 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 16 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 37 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 30 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 22 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 116 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 68 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 35 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 151 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 100 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 457 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 50 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 60 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 57 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 26 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 33 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 20 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 22 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 216 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 27 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 82 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 206 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi said community testing is still taking place today (Wednesday) in North Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,750,308 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 35.9% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.