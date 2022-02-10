(BIVN) – The area of Laupāhoehoe was placed on a Water Restriction Notice on Thursday.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says it is asking residents and businesses on the Laupāhoehoe Water System to reduce water use by 25 percent to ensure everyone’s water needs are met.

“Due to equipment malfunctions, DWS will need to haul all drinking water to meet customers’ water needs,” a water supply news release stated.

Officials say performing the following steps will help to conserve water by 25 percent:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, and brushing teeth.

Reduce showering times.

Use water-saving devices whenever possible.

Use a broom instead of a water hose when gathering leaves and grass clippings.

“Please call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org,” the department said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”