Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 86 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 86 new cases, with 1,957 active cases, on the Big Island.

(BIVN) – There were 740 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up from the 707 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, 86 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 148 cases reported the day before.

On Friday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 25 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down from the 29 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,957 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 101 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 9.8%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with nine (9) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo and Kona have recorded over 300 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 479 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 17 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 27 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 17 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 19 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 65 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 43 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 34 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 127 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 88 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 344 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 29 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 47 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 57 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 24 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 28 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 17 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 18 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 181 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 24 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 83 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 177 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,754,202 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 36.1% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.