(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources organized a news conference on Monday, in order to unveil a new set of recommendations for boat speeds around humpback whales.

The voluntary recommendations were prompted by years of research by the Pacific Whale Foundation, NOAA, and the State of Hawaiʻi.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

(Off the west coast of Maui) – Exclamations of glee and ear-to-ear grins are the order of the day, as passengers on a commercial whale watching tour are treated to tail slaps, breaches, and blows. An estimated 40 whale watch companies operate in Maui Nui, and as big as the ocean is…it can get crowded… for humpback whales. Years of research by Pacific Whale Foundation, NOAA, and the State prompted a new set of voluntary recommendations for boaters operating around humpback whales. “The research began in 2013, when we first set out to answer that question of what can we recommend as the best speed for boaters operating during whale viewing season,” explained Jens Currie, Chief Scientist at Pacific Whale Foundation. Added Ed Lyman, of Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, “We’ve been saying for years now, how important slower and more prudent speeds are. The available data suggests that transit speed, when around whales, should be 15 knots or less.” For the past year, representatives from Pacific Whale Foundation, NOAA, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), tour operators like PacWhale Eco-Adventures, private boaters, fishers, and other community members have worked on a set of recommendations to keep both whales and watchers safe. “We really wanted to make it a collective effort and have all the agencies, plus voices from stakeholders and others involved in this. Close to universal agreement? Yes…it seems most everyone who contributed is happy with the 15-knot underway recommendation,” said Jeannine Rossa, with the DLNR Division of Aquatics (DAR), who serves as the state co-manager of the whale sanctuary.