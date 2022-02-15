This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 49 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 49 new cases, 1,572 active cases, and 27 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 294 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 498 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 49 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 86 cases reported the day before.
On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 27 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down from the 31 reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,572 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 83 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 8.2%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with eight (8) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 300 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 374 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 20 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 19 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 13 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 17 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 52 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 32 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 29 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 103 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 73 cases
96740 (Kona) – 269 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 22 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 42 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 43 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 15 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 22 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 15 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 15 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 153 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 23 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 67 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 149 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Tuesday) at the following location:
Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
Community testing is also scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) at the following locations:
South Kona at Yano Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
North Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,765,255 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 36.5% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
