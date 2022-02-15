(BIVN) – There were 294 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 498 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, 49 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 86 cases reported the day before.

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 27 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down from the 31 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,572 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 83 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 8.2%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with eight (8) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 300 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 374 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 20 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 19 cases

96773* (North Hilo) – 13 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 17 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 52 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 32 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 29 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 103 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 73 cases

96740 (Kona) – 269 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 22 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 42 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 43 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 15 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 22 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 15 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 15 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 153 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 23 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 67 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 149 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Tuesday) at the following location:

Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Community testing is also scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) at the following locations:

South Kona at Yano Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

North Kona at Old Kona Airport Pavilion from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Hilo at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,765,255 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 36.5% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.