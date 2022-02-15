(BIVN) – Water will be temporarily turned off in the area of Pāpaʻikou overnight, officials say, from 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, to 4 a.m. on Friday, February 18.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says it will be doing waterline connections for the Pāpaʻikou Transite & G.I. Pipeline Replacement Project.

The following areas may experience lower than normal or no water pressure during the shut-off period:

Pāpaʻikou, Pueopaku, and Paukaʻa; South Hilo, Hawaiʻi All services along Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Highway 19) and all connecting side roads, from Mill Road in Pāpaʻikou to Paukaʻa Drive In Paukaʻa, including Kapue Street, Hikina Place and Lali Place. All services in Pāpaʻikou along Old Māmalahoa Highway and all connecting side roads from the Pāpaʻikou Transfer Station to the Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Highway 19) Intersection, including Kaʻāpoko Homestead Road, Government Road, Mill Road, Waipahi Road, ʻĀinakea Loop, Pāpaʻikou Road, Maluna Place, Mai Way, and all roads in Anderton Camp, Moirton Camp and Silverton Camp. All Services in Pueopaku, including services along Old Māmalahoa Highway, Kaʻaukai Place, Pākū Place and Enoka Place. All services in Paukaʻa along Kāhoa Street, Kulana Street, Kulana Road, Lālāwai Place, Nanea Street, Kāhoa Place, Kuʻikahi Street, Poko Place, Paukaʻa Drive, Honoliʻi Place and all other side roads.

“Upon the resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned during which time you may notice turbid and/or discolored water,” Water Supply officials said. “You may also notice trapped air in your plumbing, which will be released as you initially use water.”

Affected customers “are reminded to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shut-off,” Water Supply said.