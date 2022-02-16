(BIVN) – Two Kona neighborhoods – Kona Hillcrest Subdivision and Aloha Kona Subdivision – were given an evacuation order on Wednesday, as a brush fire burned in the area of Kuakini Highway.

Pottery Terrace Industrial area was also ordered to evacuate.

Hawaiʻi County emergency officials said an evacuation shelter has been set up at Kailua Park (Old Kona Airport) Gymnasium.

The brush fire – burning between Onioni Street and Nakukui Drive – forced the closure of Kuakini Highway earlier in the day.

Later, Hawaiʻi Belt Road – also known as Highway 11 – was closed between Hualalai Street and Puapuanui Street. “Please use Aliʻi Drive or Highway 180 as alternate routes,” officials asked.

“Thank you for your patience while fire crews work to keep you safe,” a message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency stated.

From the Hawaiʻi Fire Department at 2 p.m. HST:

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department is battling an active brush fire in Kailua-Kona, between Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and Kuakini Highway, near the University of Nations. The brushfire has prompted evacuations of the Kona Hillcrest subdivision and the Pottery Terrace Industrial Area. Additionally, Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway is closed between Hualālai Road to Puapuanui Street, and Kuakini Highway is closed between Oni Oni Street and Nakukui Drive. An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Kailua Park Gymnasium (the Old Kona Airport). Fire and Police are going door-to-door in the affected neighborhoods to get residents out safely. At this time, there is no information related to the cause of the fire.

As of 2 p.m., the County of Hawaiʻi reminded residents “that the situation remains fluid and additional evacuations may be necessary, as the brushfire is not yet contained.”

UPDATE – (4 p.m.) – From the Hawaii County Civil Defense: