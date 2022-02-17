This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 91 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health today reported 91 new cases, 1,351 active cases, and 19 persons hospitalized on the Big Island.
(BIVN) – There were 650 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 203 cases reported on Wednesday. Of that number, 91 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 4 cases reported the day before.
On Thursday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 19 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, down from the 21 reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,351 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 68 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 7.2%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-one (21) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with seven (7) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 300 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 336 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 18 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 12 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 18 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 43 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 33 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 26 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 88 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 69 cases
96740 (Kona) – 234 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 18 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 39 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 37 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 14 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 12 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 11 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 123 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 20 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 61 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 119 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi says community testing is scheduled for today (Thursday) at the following location:
Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kaʻū at Pahala Community Center from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Kaʻū at Naʻalehu Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community testing is also scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at the following locations:
North Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion from noon to 5 p.m.
Puna at Pāhoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,770,391 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.7% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 36.7% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
STORY SUMMARY
