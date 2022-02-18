(BIVN) – Governor David Ige on Friday announced the release of $364,445,224 for Capital Improvement Projects – or CIPs – across the State of Hawaiʻi.

These funds were released in November and December of 2021, and January of 2022.

“Despite setbacks resulting from the pandemic, I remain committed to improving the well-being and quality of life for all Hawaii’s residents. Through these projects, we continue to improve and upgrade our healthcare system’s readiness, deliver more affordable housing units, and expand the University of Hawaiʻi System facilities to diversify our workforce and educate our leaders of tomorrow,” said Gov. Ige in a news release.

Here are the Hawaiʻi island projects that are listed in the November, December, and January money releases: