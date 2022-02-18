$364M For State CIPs Fund Multiple Big Island Projects
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Governor David Ige said that state funds were released in November and December of 2021, and January of this year.
(BIVN) – Governor David Ige on Friday announced the release of $364,445,224 for Capital Improvement Projects – or CIPs – across the State of Hawaiʻi.
These funds were released in November and December of 2021, and January of 2022.
“Despite setbacks resulting from the pandemic, I remain committed to improving the well-being and quality of life for all Hawaii’s residents. Through these projects, we continue to improve and upgrade our healthcare system’s readiness, deliver more affordable housing units, and expand the University of Hawaiʻi System facilities to diversify our workforce and educate our leaders of tomorrow,” said Gov. Ige in a news release.
Here are the Hawaiʻi island projects that are listed in the November, December, and January money releases:
Haʻaheo Elementary School: $22,710,000 of a $25.1 million project to construct a multipurpose building at the Hilo elementary school. Estimated completion by July 2021.
Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center: $163,600 of a $19.9 million for the new medium security housing unit at HCCC in Hilo, and to allot a portion of the construction funds to the Works of Art special fund. Estimated completion by February 2023. Another $34,000 was released to go towards the $1.12 million needed for fire protection and life safety improvements at HCCC’s Hale Nanu Annex.
Pololū Trailhead: $500,000, which is the total cost for plans and design for parking, restroom, and trailhead restoration at Pololū Trailhead. Estimated completion by December 2023.
Puna Boat Ramp: $235,000 ($7.2 million total cost) for an environmental assessment and permitting for dredging and other improvements to the Pohoiki Boat Ramp. Estimated completion by December 2023.
Hilo International Airport: $36.49 million of the $37.9 million needed to finance the construction costs of taxiway and runway lighting replacement at Hilo International Airport, to be completed by September 2023. Another $505,000 was released to finance the design costs of the project, to be completed by May 2022.
Waikōloa Public Library: $1.9 million to cover the cost of land acquisition of an approximate 1.75- to 2.0-acre parcel for a new Waikōloa Public Library. To be done by June 2022.
Kanu o Ka ʻĀina: $1.8 million to cover the total cost to finance plans, design, construction, and equipment for the completion of a multipurpose building including a certified commercial kitchen space, athletic space, and performance space. Estimated completion by April 2024.
Hilo Medical Center: $2 million to fund the design for an expansion of the intensive care unit and obstetrics unit at HMC, and $1.76 million to finance a new seven-bay holding room area for use by the Interventional Radiology Department and renovate the outpatient laboratory service area at the Hilo hospital.
Kohala High School: A $8.5 million allocation, split between Kohala and Molokaʻi High School, will cover the costs to provide improvements and/or replacement of gymnasium facilities at both schools.
