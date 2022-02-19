(BIVN) – There were 375 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 485 cases reported on Friday. Of that number, 58 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 120 cases reported the day before.

On Saturday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 18 persons hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island, the same number reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,166 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 65 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is 7.1%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nineteen (19) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with seven (7) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 300 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 317 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 17 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 13 cases

96727 (Honokaʻa) – 40 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 29 cases

96719 (Hawi) – 23 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 78 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 61 cases

96740 (Kona) – 235 cases

96725 (Holualoa) – 16 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 36 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 38 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 14 cases

96777 (Pahala) – 12 cases

96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 115 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 17 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 62 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 110 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,773,024 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.8% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 36.8% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.