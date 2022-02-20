(BIVN) – A statue fronting the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center in Hilo was recently dedicated in honor of respected kupuna and kumu hula, Dr. Pualani Kanakaʻole Kanahele.

From a news release:

National Treasure and legendary, Dr. Pualani Kanahele Kanaka’ole and her family joined together to perform oli and hula on the front lawn of the East Hawaii Cultural Center in Hilo on Friday, February 17, 2022 in honor of the naming and dedication of the new sculpture by Hilo resident, Michael Shewmaker. The sculpture, which was dedicated to Dr. Pualani Kanahele Kanaka’ole for her love, service and contribution to our great state is called, “Anahā” which translates to “reflection.”

“This is a tremendous honor for me with the chance to honor Dr. Pualani Kanahele Kanakaʻole and the rededication of the East Hawaii Cultural Center,” said Shewmaker. “I’m the sculptor who is responsible for this piece. There is another one like it that is twenty two feet on our property. When I was asked by the board of directors here to put a sculpture in front of the place, this seemed the perfect one. And fortunately, Dr. Kanahele Kanaka’ole was touched by it and really enjoyed it and it’s made a difference to me – obviously that she cared about the art. She was gracious enough to provide us with the title ‘anahā’ – that is reflection, which is, I think perfect for the piece.”